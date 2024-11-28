We check out the latest edition of Apple's AirPods Max on the newest Quick Look

HQ

While there is always a conversation to be had about Apple's general lack of innovation with its products, the technology company has also developed a place in the market where its tech is so easy to use and beloved that you can also simply say "if it isn't broken, don't fix it".

The recent changes to laws around the world, mostly driven by the EU, has meant that Apple has been forced to pivot and actually make changes to its devices, mainly in the form of cycling out Lightning ports in favour of USB-C to reduce electronic waste and make devices more universally connective. This is pretty much the primary way that the latest AirPods Max have been changed.

