We check out the brand-new Razer BlackShark V2

If you've been a reader of Gamereactor for a while, you most likely know of our Quick Look video series in which we take you through new hardware and peripherals in an easy-to-digest format. Today on Quick Look, we check out the newly-revealed and newly-released multi-platform esports headset from Razer, the BlackShark V2.
Check the video out below and let us know what you think.
