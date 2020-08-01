Cookies

We check out the brand-new Razer BlackShark V2

Razer revealed and released a brand-new esports headset just recently and we check it out in our latest video.

If you've been a reader of Gamereactor for a while, you most likely know of our Quick Look video series in which we take you through new hardware and peripherals in an easy-to-digest format. Today on Quick Look, we check out the newly-revealed and newly-released multi-platform esports headset from Razer, the BlackShark V2.

Check the video out below and let us know what you think.

