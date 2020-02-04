Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

We check out the biggest games to look for in February

After a slow start to the year, the second month has a surprisingly robust release schedule.

February is already upon us and when it comes to new video games, that means a quickening of the pace and a release schedule that looks a lot more tempting than the one we had in January. With that being the case, in this month's Games to Look For we take you on a quick tour of a number of promising new releases, plus there's a sprinkling of ports and remasters to round out the month.

Let us know which games you'll be playing!

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content