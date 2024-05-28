We check out some of the best (and worst) films of the month in Film Frenzy

HQ

May has seen some very good to great movies. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Fall Guy. All of which have managed to capture critical praise even if they didn't make the box office explode.

However, as we go over in our latest Film Frenzy, there are also some stinkers. Atlas, the new Jennifer Lopez movie, being one of them. The epitome of Netflix's new focus on background viewing, Atlas is terrible, and Alex takes us through all of the painful reasons why.

If you're looking to get some film recommendations, or want to see a man fall to the point of madness in around 20 minutes, then check out Film Frenzy below: