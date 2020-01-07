We check out MSI's GS66 Stealth and GE66 Raider at CES 2020

MSI's Jordan Hsieh was on hand at CES 2020 in Las Vegas to tell us more about the company's latest products, most notably the GS66 Stealth and GE66 Raider, a pair of powerful gaming laptops that the hardware specialist is proudly showing off at this year's event.

With a number of carefully considered features and innovations, MSI will be hoping that the new-look laptops will resonate with gamers. The GS66, in particular, has an updated chassis, an extremely powerful 99.9 WHr battery (both laptops have this), and a 300 Hz display. Check out the demonstration below for more on that laptop, and everything you need to know about the colourful new addition to the MSI product range, the GE66 Raider.