We chat with Razer about how Project Motoko stands out from other AI wearables

At CES this year, Razer revealed it was stepping into the AI wearables space with project Motoko. Rather than give us another pair of AI glasses, however, Motoko is essentially a suped-up Barracuda headset, with cameras allowing it to see our surroundings as well as we can.

Speaking with product marketing manager Paige Sander at CES, we asked why Razer went for the headphones option in its design of Motoko. "What they've achieved in smart glasses already is incredible, but when you're working on a form factor that small, you're naturally going to run into some limitations," Sander explained.

"Some of the main ones are low battery life, limited UI surfaces. They're also limited to the Meta AI model. So this just really takes things to the next level as far as battery life, a universal form factor that's universally compatible, no barriers to entry in order to put it on and start rocking it. So we think it's just a natural progression for the wearable AI market."

Project Motoko might come from a company we primarily associate with gaming, but it has a lot more use cases than just helping you get a dub here and there. For more details on what exactly this AI wearable can do for you, check out our full interview below: