We chat The Acolyte, House of the Dragon, and The Boys in the latest Film Frenzy

Ben, Alex, and Mag are back with their takes on the hottest month of television this year.

June 2024 promised some stellar TV. The Acolyte kicked off the month, and The Boys and House of the Dragon joined in midway through it. We're still waiting for the third season of The Bear, but so far we've been treated to a lot of TV.

Does it stack up against 2024's other heavy hitters, though? Ben, Alex, and Magnus give their opinions on this great summer of TV, as we look to crown the winner of the June releases. If you haven't checked out any of the series yet, or just want to get stuck in on the debate, you can find our latest Film Frenzy episode below:

