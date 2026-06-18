We Bury the Dead is a rather unusual dystopia that's flown a bit under the radar. But you know what? It actually deserves some attention. Why? I'll tell you, but let's start with the plot:

Following a military disaster that leaves Tasmania littered with partially reanimated corpses, a volunteer searching for her missing husband abandons her mission to collect and bury the dead and travels south through isolated communities. The search for her husband turns out to be far more dangerous and complicated than she had imagined, but Ava finds a companion in fellow volunteer Clay.

Daisy Ridley is fed up with searching for bodies

We Bury the Dead is written and directed by Zak Hilditch, who previously brought us the Stephen King adaptation 1922, starring Thomas Jane and Molly Parker. The cast includes Daisy Ridley (Star Wars, The Marsh King's Daughter), Brenton Thwaites (Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge) and Mark Coles Smith (the WWII shark horror film Beast of War). The acting is solid and won't win any Oscars or Razzies.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: there was a time when I loved dystopias, both in the form of zombie splatter films and more cerebral visions (pun intended). The genre has become a bit oversaturated, and all too often we see generic films that do nothing to stand out. And then it also happens that, after seventeen years of waiting, you get yet another sequel to your personal favourite, 28 Days Later, which turns out to be anything but good. I could write half a novel about everything that didn't work in 28 Years Later, but I'll just keep this a short passage. Bone Temple was a tad better, but not exactly good. Enough of that. Back to We Bury the Dead.

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Does this picture give off a bit of a Days Gone vibe?

I was a bit sceptical when I saw the low rating on IMDb, but I thought there was enough in the story, the trailer and the stills to suggest that there might be something worth spending time on. And you know what? I'm really glad I gave it a chance because this film really grabs me. It doesn't have a massive budget, but it uses its money well. The opening is effective and stylish and sets the mood quite well. The unusual elements are already introduced here. It must be said: it's a sort of zombie film, but not of the blood-soaked variety. There is certainly violence, but it isn't the film's focus. On the other hand, it offers a few moments of pleasant shivers. There is something deeply unsettling about the reanimated dead, at least the first few times we see them. I think they achieve a great deal here with small, simple means, and the scene where the volunteers go from house to house collecting the dead is both gripping and poignant.

There are a few fast-paced scenes, but I also like the fact that there's a beautiful, sombre atmosphere to the film. I don't really want to give away much more about the plot, but is this a film that deserves full marks? No, it isn't. There are a couple of scenes, particularly a subplot involving Mark Coles Smith's character, which at times feels a bit out of place and should either have been rethought or cut out. It results in a slightly too abrupt shift in focus and doesn't deliver the unease I think it was meant to. Had they reworked that and a few other jarring elements, and injected a bit more pace and even more unease, this could have become a real underdog favourite of mine. Instead, it's a rather stylish, competent and interesting dystopia that mostly works and which, once again, I think deserves a wider audience. Don't let mediocre ratings and reviews stand in the way - give the Tasmanian apocalypse in We Bury the Dead a chance!

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