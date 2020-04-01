Cookies

We bring you our latest Out of Office COVID-19 video update

We continue our Out of Office video series by letting you in on our travel ban predicaments.

The coronavirus, or COVID-19 virus, continues to spread across the world, affecting everything from people's health to work and travel situations. Gamereactor UK's Lisa is currently in the United States and in our latest episode of our Out of Office video series, she shares the issues she's facing as she tries to get home to Sweden in the midst of the pandemic.

Watch the latest episode of Out of Office below and make sure to check out our coronavirus-centred page here to find the latest news tied to the virus outbreak.

