We asked Icíar Bollaín about Luis Tosar: "My favourite actor? He can give birth and you believe it"

HQ

Luis Tosar is one of the most representative actors of Spanish cinema in the 2000s, although he began his career in the previous millennium. He has received a large number of awards, such as the Goya for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor and the Silver Shell at the San Sebastian Festival, among others. In addition, he continues to accumulate nominations at these competitions, this year for Best Supporting Male Actor at the Goyas for his role in Undercover (La infiltrada), winner ex aequo of the Goya for Best Film.

We were able to talk about the actor with the also award-winning Icíar Bollaín during the presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con Málaga, who holds him in high esteem both as an actor and as a person. He has participated in several films with her as director, such as Take my Eyes and Maixabel, for which he won and was nominated for Best Male Actor at the Goya Awards.

HQ

"With me he made his first feature film, 'Flores de otro mundo'. I think Luis can make anything credible", he says in the exclusive interview with Gamereactor. In fact, the filmmaker recalls the moment when she planted the actor in a delivery room for the short film 'Por tu bien'. "I wanted to denounce violence against women in childbirth. But I thought that if I showed a woman giving birth, it's something we've seen a million times, so I cast Luis Tosar. He's incredible, he can go into labour and you believe it. He does things with all his heart.

"He comes out with his beard and bald and everything. But you think he's giving birth to a baby."

It remains to be seen if we will see a collaboration between the two in another audio-visual product in the future. For now, you can watch the full interview with Spanish subtitles above. On the other hand, here is the short film 'Por tu bien' to which Bollaín refers: