We are unpacking the Fanatec BMW Podium M4 GT3

It was just over 18 months ago that Fanatec announced the steering wheel Podium BMW M4 GT3, which is not really a sim-racing steering wheel, is not a replica, but the real racing thing from BMW Motorsport's GT3 racing cars. The same as their real racing drivers today use, something that made the whole sim-racing world go absolutely bonkers when first shown to the public. 18 months later, it is finally here as Gamereactor is one of the first in the world to get its hands on this £1500 (!) steering wheel. You can look at some of our pictures from opening the box earlier today.

This is not a replica.

Developed together with BMW M Motorsport, the Podium Steering Wheel BMW M4 GT3 is the actual wheel made for the 2022 BMW M4 GT3 race car.

It doesn't get more authentic than this. For the first time in sim-racing history, a steering wheel has been developed for both a real race car and for sim-racing. Your search for realism ends here.

What you buy on this page is 100% what we designed for BMW M Motorsport. We manufacture the steering wheel for every BMW M4 GT3, and you can own one too.

More than meets the eye.

The M4 GT3 wheel is covered in features, some of which are not obvious at a glance, such as dual-action magnetic shifters, dual-analogue clutch paddles with adjustable travel, two extra rear-mounted buttons, and the D-pad hidden under the BMW logo.

An array of 12 front-facing buttons plus 2 more at the rear are perfectly placed for quick access. Dual-action (push/pull) magnetic shifters allow upshifting and downshifting on the same paddle, or they can function as four separate inputs. The grip-mounted rotary encoders have a strong, positive click, using Hall sensors for precision and reliability.

The RGB LEDs behind all 12 front-facing buttons plus backlit multi-position switches means you'll always find the right input in the heat of competition. Programmable via CAN bus in the real car, and via FanaLab on your PC, the backlit buttons can even function as RevLEDs or tyre slip indicators.