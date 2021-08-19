English
We are unpacking Heusinkvelds new flagship-pedals

We check out the handbrake as well.

HQ

They were released almost two weeks ago and today they arrived here at the editorial office; Heusinkveld's new flagship pedals Ultimate + and their new hydraulic handbrake Sim Handbrake. Earlier today we unpacked the stuff and below you can find some proper photo evidence of the unpacking and we will of course return tomorrow with pictures of when we mount on the stuff on our Racing rig and review both the pedals and the handbrake in a couple of weeks.

