We are unboxing the Fanatec Podium Button Module Rally

For about 18 months now, we here at Gamereactor have longed convulsively for Fanatec's "Podium Button Module Rally", which is the button module that is attached to the steering wheel and used for real, in the WRC, in Fords Puma WRC cart which today is driven by Pierre-Louis Loubet and Ott Tanak. We are one of the first magazines/sites in the world to receive a review copy and below you will find some quick shots of us unboxing this beauty and the now sold out Sparco R383 WRC ring. We will of course review this erotic package later in the week.

From the official press release:

"Designed in collaboration with the M-⁠Sport World Rally Team, the Podium Button Module Rally is a feature-packed device used in the 2022 and 2023 Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 WRC car. This module assisted nine-time world champion Sébastien Loeb to victory at the 2022 Monte Carlo Rally. 2019 World Champion Ott Tänak went on to win the 2023 Rally Sweden and Rally Chile.

Drive with the same equipment as the M-⁠Sport World Rally Team in their 2022 and 2023 Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 WRC cars. The original Sparco Wheel Rim used by M-Sport is available in a Steering Wheel package here.

The module plays an important role in the WRC. The integrated display means the M-Sport drivers receive confirmation that an Engine, Regen, or Boost switch position has been accepted by the car, the button inserts allow the team to change the layout easily, and the brightness of the backlighting can be adjusted to suit the stage conditions.

While optimised for rally, this button module can be used across a wide range of driving disciplines. It is the ideal companion for the Podium Hub, adding Tuning Menu access, and it is compatible with most Fanatec Wheel Rims that use the six-hole mounting pattern."