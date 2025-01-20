"We are the worst team maybe in Manchester United history. Here you go: your headlines"

HQ

Manchester United suffered another painful defeat against Brighton on Premier League. The euphoria after Diallo's hat-trick earlier that week didn't last long, and they lost at home against Brighton, 1-3.

At the press conference after the game, Man United coach Ruben Amorim made a shocking statement, knowing well that the press was going to use it: "We are being the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know you want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go: your headlines."

Amorim, who a few days earlier admitted thar relegation was a possibility, didn't hold back, acknowledging that the team is losing more with him as manager than he did with the previous manager, Erik ten Hag, sacked because of the poor results.

"In 10 games in the Premier League, we won two. Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me. So we are getting a new coach that is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that".

The Portuguese coach also said that his plan doesn't change: "The players will suffer and the fans are going to suffer. I'm really sorry, I have one way of doing things. We need to survive this moment and it's very clear for everybody what we are going to do".

Data from OptaJoe reveals that Manchester United loosing six (out of the first 12) home games in Premier League is their most since 1893-94. Having lost 10 out of the first 22 games in Premier League is also their worst track record since 1989-90.