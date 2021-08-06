We are taking an early peek at Back 4 Blood on today's GR Live

We've got a real treat for you on today's live stream as we will be giving you an early look at Left 4 Dead spiritual successor Back 4 Blood. The co-op shooter is currently in closed beta for those who have pre-ordered and we have been able to secure ourselves access to show you some of both its PvP and PvE modes.

Be sure to join our host Dóri later today as he takes on other groups of players and fights on both the sides of the living and the dead. You can catch the stream by heading to our GR Live homepage at 3PM BST/ 4PM CEST. In the meantime though, you can check out our recent impressions of the beta here.