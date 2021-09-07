We are taking a swing at Golf Club Wasteland on today's GR Live

HQ

On today's live stream, we are going to be introducing you to a golf game like we have never played before. Golf Club Wasteland sees you play the sport as a lone astronaut and each hole here reveals further clues on how the world collapsed. The action here takes place from a 2D perspective and rather than focusing on realism, each hole feels more like a puzzle where you need to consider the best method to traverse the environment.

To watch us play through the first two hours of the game be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3PM BST/ 4PM CEST. You can also check out our recent review of the game here.