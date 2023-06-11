We are streaming Xbox Games Showcase today

HQ

Today, the 11th of June, it's finally time for Microsoft to tell all Xbox owners what they have to look forward to in the upcoming year and probably even further ahead as well.

There have been rumours of a Gears of War Remasters collection, and we have our own sources claiming that Avowed and Fable will be there. We also know that Persona 3: Reload is going be shown after a leak earlier this week, and Forza Motorsport is definitely a part of the show as well, and probably even Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

Add to this plenty of Game Pass announcements and hopefully a surprise or two. And after the 1+ hour long Xbox Games Showcase, we can look forward to see Starfield in all its glory, as we're promised a long deep dive with plenty of gameplay.

Basically, there seems to be a lot on interesting things happening and Microsoft themselves are really confident. All this starts 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST today and checking it out is actually really easy as you can follow the stream via Gamereactor. Just head over to our GR Live page when the stream begins and you'll have roughly 2 hours crammed with video games to enjoy. We will of course cover all the biggest announcements and latest reveals as normal as well.