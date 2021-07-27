We are slashing our way through Samurai Warriors 5 on today's GR Live

On today's stream, we are taking a look at yet another brand-new release and that is Samurai Warriors 5. This hack-and-slasher is the first entry in the series in seven long years, and it's said to center around the events leading up to the Honnō-ji Incident. The game also features a cast of 37 different playable characters (21 new and 16 returning) and it has a gorgeous art style that looks like a Japanese painting come to life.

To watch us play through the first two hours of the game be sure to join over on our GR Live homepage at the same time as usual, 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.