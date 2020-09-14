Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
The Outer Worlds

We are playing The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon on today's GR Live

The recently-released DLC is the focus of today's stream.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The Outer Worlds expanded last week with the launch of its first DLC, Peril on Gorgon. This roughly 6-8 hour adventure helps to supplement the main campaign with a new planet to explore, several new weapons, and an increase to the max level cap.

It's a sizable addition that's for sure, and it has set our expectations high for the Murder on Eridanos DLC which is set to launch some point in 2021.

Be sure to tune in our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST to watch Dori explore this strange new world and everything else that the DLC has to offer.

The Outer Worlds

Related texts

The Outer WorldsScore

The Outer Worlds
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"Players who enjoyed Fallout: New Vegas will be blown away by what Obsidian Entertainment has created with this interstellar adventure."



Loading next content