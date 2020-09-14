We are playing The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

The Outer Worlds expanded last week with the launch of its first DLC, Peril on Gorgon. This roughly 6-8 hour adventure helps to supplement the main campaign with a new planet to explore, several new weapons, and an increase to the max level cap.

It's a sizable addition that's for sure, and it has set our expectations high for the Murder on Eridanos DLC which is set to launch some point in 2021.

