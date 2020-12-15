Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Monster Sanctuary

We are playing Monster Sanctuary on today's GR Live

We will be delving into the first two hours of the genre-blending title later today.

Monster Sanctuary completed its Early Access run this earlier month, and for us, it was love at first sight. The pixelated title plays like nothing we've experienced before, as it combines Pokémon-like creature collecting with platforming and metroidvania elements. It is has an astounding amount of depth too with upgradable gear and different skill trees for each available monster.

On today's stream will be celebrating the release of the game by playing through the first two hours of our on our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. In the meantime though, you can read our review of Monster Sanctuary here.

Monster Sanctuary

Its mixing pot of different ideas is a delight and is unlike anything that we have played before.

We've been collecting monsters and battling with others, all the while getting lost in this Metroidvania world laid out for us.



