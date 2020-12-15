We are playing Monster Sanctuary on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Monster Sanctuary completed its Early Access run this earlier month, and for us, it was love at first sight. The pixelated title plays like nothing we've experienced before, as it combines Pokémon-like creature collecting with platforming and metroidvania elements. It is has an astounding amount of depth too with upgradable gear and different skill trees for each available monster.

On today's stream will be celebrating the release of the game by playing through the first two hours of our on our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. In the meantime though, you can read our review of Monster Sanctuary here.