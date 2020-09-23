We are playing Hades on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Super Giant Games has been consistent in producing some of the most stylish and inventive RPGs we have played in the last few years - and its latest offering Hades is no different. It combines the studio's signature style whilst also incorporating roguelike elements, such as randomised levels and permadeath (well, kind of).

You can watch us die copious amounts of times in the narratively-rich roguelike by heading over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST, and you can read our full review here.