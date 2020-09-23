English
Follow us
news
Hades

We are playing Hades on today's GR Live

We are descending into the depths of hell on today's stream to check out Super Giant Games' excellent new roguelike, Hades.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Super Giant Games has been consistent in producing some of the most stylish and inventive RPGs we have played in the last few years - and its latest offering Hades is no different. It combines the studio's signature style whilst also incorporating roguelike elements, such as randomised levels and permadeath (well, kind of).

You can watch us die copious amounts of times in the narratively-rich roguelike by heading over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST, and you can read our full review here.

Hades

Related texts

HadesScore

Hades
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"If you like the roguelite genre, Hades is an excellent proposition, and of course, if you're a fan of Supergiant Games, it's mandatory."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy