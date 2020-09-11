LIVE

Marvel's Avengers - The Week After
Marvel's Avengers

We are jumping back into Marvel's Avengers on today's GR Live

Watch us explore the post-game of the recently-released Marvel title.

Last week we celebrated the launch of Marvel's Avengers with a special live stream where we took a deep dive into both its single-player campaign and various multiplayer Warzones.

Today we are returning back to the action-adventure title, having sunk some serious time in, to explore some of its post-game content. If you want to know what is awaiting you on the other side of the single-player campaign, then you'll have to tune in.

You can catch the unfolding action on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.

Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's AvengersScore

Marvel's Avengers
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

"It delivers one of the best stories of this generation, one that can keep up with the most iconic storylines in the Marvel universe."



