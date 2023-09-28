"We are going to do even better than we have done so far" Naraka: Bladepoint is stronger than ever and looks to the future with optimism.

HQ

This summer, the oriental-looking multiplayer-action title Naraka: Bladepoint took a major leap forward by going free-to-play and expanding its player base by launching the title on PlayStation consoles. In addition, 24 Entertamient's title has explored collaboration with other famous video game series, such as NieR. The crossover with characters, skins, weapons and accessories from Yoko Taro's work was also recently released, and the game's brand manager Raylan Kwan chatted with us about the current state of the game, how they are tackling this new phase and what we can expect in the future of Naraka: Bladepoint.

HQ

In the interview, Kwan confirmed that the title's success over the past few years encouraged the studio to make the leap to the free-to-play model, that the player base has expanded significantly after launching on PlayStation systems. "We were celebrating 20 million players worldwide. That number gave us the confidence to ditch the paywall and give back to the community," adding that "We doubled the number of concurrent users on Steam.

And we were selected as the gamer's choice for PlayStation in July".

With confidence in the numbers, the team doesn't forget that for the title to sustain itself, it must continue to deliver quality content.

"And for now, the team is also working on the third map of the Naraka game point. And for the future, we are going to promise our community that we will deliver more content. And even do better than what we did in the last two years."

You can play Naraka: Bladepoint now on PC, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.