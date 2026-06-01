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Cars

We answer your burning EV questions in a new series

And we answer them through the lens of the Polestar 4.

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HQ

While it may appear straight forward, acquiring your first EV isn't as simple as many think. Are there specific driving characteristics? What is the actual range? How do driver aids help or impede steering?

We've taken in a batch of your questions, borrowed a Polestar 4, and attempted to answer them in as straight of a manner as possible.

Below you'll find our first video in this little sub-series.

HQ

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