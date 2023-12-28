We answer whether the Lenovo Legion Go is worth its hefty price tag

HQ

After the Steam Deck made handheld gaming PCs incredibly popular, we knew it wouldn't be long before new names started entering the market. The Lenovo Legion Go might be one of the most expensive options out there, but we've given it a look to see if it's worth your cash.

Unlike the Steam Deck or ROG Ally, the Lenovo Legion Go has a 8.8 inch, 500-nit QLED display, which means 1440p at 144Hz. The promise of these specs isn't always lived up to, but there are other ways the Legion Go makes itself stand out.

If you want a full run down of all the features you should keep an eye on, check out the Quick Look down below: