We already have estimated runtimes for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars

Joe and Anthony Russo have a pretty big task on their hands. While they have wrapped up huge stories before in the MCU via Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, now they have to wrangle together the much more inconsistent multiverse saga to give it an end in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

To do that, they'll need you to spend more than five hours altogether in a movie theatre. Speaking to Collider, the directing duo said that "the first one is two and a half, and the second one's three hours."

Of course, we won't have a firm confirmation of the runtime of either movie until we're much closer to their release, but don't expect these to be short trips to the cinema. Considering Avengers: Endgame ran for three hours and one minute, it seems people are happy to sit for an extended period of time watching their favourite superheroes in action.