We already have a date for the Gran Turismo movie directed by Neill Blomkamp

One of the projects that was confirmed during Sony's shareholder meeting on May 26 transcended some projects from its subsidiary PlayStation Studios, among which were the Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War TV series. Gran Turismo also looked like it would become a TV product, but it was eventually confirmed that a movie about the driving game would be made instead, with Neill Blomkamp sitting in the director's chair.

Now we have learned thanks to Deadline that we even already have a date for the theatrical release of the production. It will be August 11, 2023, a date really close if we take into account that we just learned about the project a few weeks ago. The plot of the film will be based on the true story of a teenager who plays Gran Turismo and through his victories manages to earn a position as a driver in Nissan's professional real racing team.

This project aims to continue the success of the Uncharted movie with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, with more than $400 million box office takings. In addition, it should be remembered that the series of The Last of Us will also be released later that year also on HBO Max.