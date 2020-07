You're watching Advertisements

When in doubt, hop into a game of Call of Duty: Warzone, as they say. Who says that you ask? It's not important. What's important is that we're jumping back into Call of Duty: Warzone for today's stream and we'll, of course, be aiming for sweet victory.

If you want to hang out as we hunt our opponents down while trying to stay alive, head over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).