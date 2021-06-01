WD launches internal and external affordable gaming drives for all platforms

You're watching Advertisements

The WD_ Black series aimed at gamers has expanded with a number of internal and external drives for both console and PC users at prices that one would call affordable.

The WD_Black D30 Game Drive SSD comes in two variants, one for PS5, and one for Xbox that comes with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Its external and starts at 170 Euro for 500Gb and goes to 2TB.

For PC users there are a new DRAM less WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe PCIe 4.0 drive, that support speeds up to 3600 MB/S for a starting price of 72 Euro for the 250GB version and goes to 1TB.

"Our WD_BLACK brand delivers a clear and simple promise to gamers - fast and reliable storage that enhances their gameplay," said Rob Soderbery, executive vice president and GM, Flash Business, Western Digital. "With today's new products, the WD_BLACK portfolio has diverse flash-powered solutions so that every gamer - whether they're just starting out or more advanced - can explore the rich worlds of today's most inventive games."

"Over the past few years, the graphics and fidelity of immersive game worlds have become more intense, and flash technology has become critical to enhancing the gaming experience," said Geoff Keighley, industry veteran and host of The Game Awards who spoke at today's event. "Gamers not only need more storage, they need speed for quick access so they can instantly step into these rich game worlds and experience games the way they're meant to be played."