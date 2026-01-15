WBA boxing champion Gervonta Davis is wanted by the Miami police with domestic violence charges

HQ

Gervonta Davis, American boxer who holds the World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight title since 2023, and was previously holder of the IBF super featherweight title or the WBA super featherweight title (Super version) twice between 2018 and 2020, has been issued an arrest warrant for domestic violence.

Miami Gardens Police announced on Wednesday that they are working with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to find and apprehend Davis. "Domestic violence is a serious crime, and the Miami Gardens Police Department remains committed to holding offenders accountable and protecting victims", said the chief of police.

Davis' ex girlfriend Courtney Rossell filed a lawsuit against the boxer on October, on charges including false imprisonment, battery and attempted kidnapping.

Originally, Jake Paul was scheduled to fight Gervonta Davis in November 2025, but when the allegations came out, the fight was cancelled, with Paul calling him a "piece of garbage". Anthony Joshua was then found as a replacement for the fight last month.