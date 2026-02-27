WB Games teases big releases coming in 2027 and 2028

HQ

After Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League flopping, the cancellation of the Wonder Woman game and the shutting of Monolith Studios, it did seem like Warner Bros. were finished with gaming. However, according to WBD's CEO and president, as well as the company's president of global streaming and games, we'll see some exciting new titles relatively soon.

"It's been a great creative renaissance at Warner Bros., and you see it across our entire company," Zaslave told Variety in a recent interview. He went onto talk about the motion picture side of things, also mentioning how strong of a year 2025 was for Warner Bros. at the box office.

Then, fellow WBD leader JB Perrette turned the attention to gaming. "2025 was a year of reset," he said, with WB Games getting "distracted going after too many IPs with too broad a set of studios."

We're still going to see a couple of new games from WB this year, mainly Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, and a Game of Thrones mobile title, but Perrette says next year and beyond is when we'll really see the studios back firing on all cylinders.

"The real fruits will start coming in in '27-'28 when we return to some of our biggest franchises," he said. No specific references were made, but if these games are coming out in the next couple of years, we'd hope for some reveals soon, so WB Games doesn't look as devoid of exciting projects (outside of Lego Batman of course) as it does right now.