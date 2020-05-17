WB Games Montreal: "Stay tuned" for our next project

WB Games Montreal has not been the luckiest studio. After tons of leaks claiming they are working on a new Batman game, they suddenly started teasing something seemingly Batman-related. And then came the coronavirus pandemic and it ruined the fun for everyone.

This fallout from the ongoing health crisis has had a negative impact on virtually all developers, and we assume WB Games Montreal is no exception because it suddenly stopped teasing its next game. But now they have at least shared a tiny sign of life on Twitter, and writes:

"Thank you very much for the enthusiasm for our next project. At this time, our channel will showcase the studio: Who we are and why we love making games! So stay tuned!"

And that is pretty much also everything we know. Being asked to "stay tuned" for more information about their next project at least indicates that a reveal shouldn't be too far off. And that's... something.