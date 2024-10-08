WB Games Montréal is hiring a Senior Producer for an AAA title set in the DC Comics Universe

HQ

WB Games Montréal, the developer behind Gotham Knights, is currently working on at least one new AAA game based on DC Comics property. A new job posting for Senior Producer talks about "joining its Game Development team, working on AAA titles set in the DC Comics Universe."

This role is about overseeing "all phases and teams of development of a single project, from the concept phase through its release", which suggests they have at least one particular game is on its earlier phases.

There have been signs that the studio was already working on something different even before Gotham Knight's launch, however, so it is unknown how many game the studio is working at the moment (or how many of those will live on and not be cancelled, at least).

The studio released Gotham Knights two years ago, in 2022, and was poorly received by critics and players. Many considered it a downgrade from its previous game, 2013's Batman: Arkham Origins.

The studio has worked closely with Rocksteady Studios, which earlier this year published Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, with an even worse critical and comercial reception. Both games were multiplayer focused titles, whereas their previous works had all been single-player titles.