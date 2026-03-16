WB Games Montréal developers across all disciplines have been laid off

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Developers across all disciplines at Gotham Knights and Batman: Arkham Origins studio Warner Bros. Games Montréal look to have been laid off. There hasn't yet been a formal confirmation by Warner Bros. or by the studio as a whole of the significance or size of the releases, yet they have made their way across social media.

Eurogamer caught the announcement of employees leaving across LinkedIn. Most are reporting they finished work at Warner Bros. Games Montréal last Friday, the 13th of March. With Warner Bros.' games division struggling for some time, we can see why it would come under scrutiny from the company as a whole.

Plus, with the Paramount deal coming in soon, it's possible this is unfortunately just the beginning of job losses with the studio and others under the WB Games umbrella. We'll have to see how Warner's new overlords handle the gaming studios it has under its control.