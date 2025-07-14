WB CEO David Zaslav says Superman is part of a "bold ten-year plan"

HQ

With Superman drawing a strong $217 million in its opening weekend at the box office, it seems that Warner Bros feels free to begin celebrating the beginning of a new era for the DCU. Specifically, David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, has made a statement regarding his hopes for the future of DC.

"Three years ago, I hired James Gunn and Peter Safran to reimagine and unify the creative direction of DC under one leadership team, by breathing new life and excitement into one of the most iconic storytelling franchises in the world. James and Peter's commitment to honouring the legacy of the DC Universe while forging something new and enthralling is inspired," wrote Zaslav (via Deadline.)

"I remember my first meeting with James three years ago. He spoke about growing up in Missouri and how the characters of the DC Universe weren't just stories to him, they were like his family. His personal bond with these DC heroes was powerful and I knew then that James was the right person to bring them to life. His love for the DC world runs deep, and it shines in every frame of his work.

"This weekend, we watched Superman soar as James Gunn's passion and vision came to life on the big screen. Superman is just the first step. Over the next year alone, DC Studios will introduce the films Supergirl and Clayface in theaters and the series Lanterns on HBO Max, all part of a bold ten-year plan. The DC vision is clear, the momentum is real, and I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead."

We definitely know that there are a lot of projects in the works right now for the new DCU, but how many of them will be connected to one, ongoing story is unclear. Supergirl seems to be the next big destination, but it's likely that you'll also have to tune into the new TV shows like Lanterns in order to get the whole picture.