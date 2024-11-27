Wayne Rooney gets incredibly mad after his Championship team loses 6-1, puts the blame on players

HQ

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, currently manager of EFL Championship team Plymouth Argyle (England's second division), got incredibly angry last night after a heavy 6-1 loss against Norwich City.

Plymouth's defeat puts them 20th in the Championship, very close to relegation, and the thrashing, that included a hat-trick from Spanish player Borja Saínz, could have been worse. Wayne accepted his responsibility, and lamented that they are "down to the bare bones with injuries, but that is no excuse".

But he also put the blame heavily on the players, even saying that the under-18 players would have done better, a cruel comparison by the coach, who said he was "extremely angry, disappointed with what I've just seen".

"If players want to come in the team and stay in the team then they need to perform better than that", he said.

"I could probably put the under-18 team out there and they wouldn't concede six goals, so I'm very disappointed, angry, frustrated and the next 24-48 hours are not going to be very nice for the players, but we need to get to the bottom of why this is happening", as recorded by BBC.

"The goals we conceded were way too easy. I'm really disappointed tonight. I know how far the fans have travelled to get behind the team, and I feel for them tonight because that was nowhere near good enough."