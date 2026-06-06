Wayne Brady doesn't usually play a character like Taryon Darrington when he gets stuck into some D&D

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Wayne Brady makes The Legend of Vox Machina history in its fourth season, as he's the first person to play a character from the original D&D livestream that didn't voice them at the table. There's no pressure for Brady on that front, as he's known the cast for years and has followed along with the series as well. He steps into the role of Taryon Darrington with ease, making it look like he's been voicing the character forever. Even so, Taryon isn't the type of guy he would usually play in D&D.

Speaking to us at a press junket ahead of Season 4's release, Brady told us about his ideal D&D character. "I kind of like to either play a paladin or a fighter," Brady began. "I think we all like to play the heightened versions of who we would like to be. I would never immediately think of myself as someone like Tarion because of all of his issues."

Instead of going for the guy who has more monsters in his head than on the battlefield, Brady likes to keep things simple. "I think I definitely try in my mind to be some big fighter or someone that can vanquish the otherworldly foes easily," he said. Considering how many D&D players go for a Fighter, Brady certainly won't be alone in the type of character he enjoys playing.

Check out our full interview with Brady below for more details on his appearance in the fourth season of The Legend of Vox Machina: