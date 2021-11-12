Wavetale is a gorgeous story-driven indie that is a timed-exclusive on Google Stadia

HQ

The words Stadia and exclusive don't often come together in the same sentence these days, but the newly-released action-adventure title Wavetale is a rare expectation. The game earlier this week stealth dropped exclusively on the platform, and it can now be claimed by Stadia Pro subscribers for free. It will only be limited to Stadia for a limited period, though, as it's planned to arrive on PC and other consoles sometime in 2022.

In Wavetale, you play as a blue-haired protagonist that has the ability to walk and glide across oceans. The game looks to mix together elements of platforming and light combat, as the central character can be seen in the trailer fending off foes with her fishing net. According to its official description, it will see you "save the islanders from mysterious sea monsters and discover secrets hidden under the surface."

You can take a look at the reveal trailer for Wavetale in the video above.