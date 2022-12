HQ

Wavetale was released for Stadia a year ago, but is now coming for both PC and consoles Playstation, Switch and Xbox). It tells the story about Sigrid, a young woman who can walk on water, which really comes in handy when you are exploring the sea and fight sea monsters.

We have now gotten the launch trailer, which you can check out below. We also have a review brewing to let you know if this is something you should spend your Christmas vacation with or not.