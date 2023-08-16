Waven's launch trailer teases Early Access plans

As you may have seen, we're currently livestreaming Waven to mark its launch as an Early Access title. While you can head over here to join that stream, if you've been wondering just what the game will be offering over the course of its Early Access period, the latest trailer outlines just that.

On top of what will be coming as shown in the new trailer above, we're also promised that the Early Access version will include over 250 quests to complete, 17 destinations, 25 heroes to meet, 90 companions to collect, 300 spells to use, and more. And this is all without accounting for what will be on offer when the game officially debuts on PC and mobile devices sometime later this year.

Likewise, if you've been wondering about what the Founder's Packs will include for the Early Access period, you can see their contents below.

Lastly, Waven will be arriving as an Early Access title with a launch season known as Gobball Season. This will include a free season pass and two versions of paid passes, and as for what they will offer players, you can see their contents below.