Waven is for new and old Ankama fans

Waven is a new tactical RPG from the veterans over at Ankama. Previously, the studio has created games such as Dofus and Wakfu. Waven exists within the same universe as those titles, as Bastien Guers, the game producer told us.

But, it doesn't seem like you need to know everything about the world of Krosmoz to get stuck in. "Actually [Waven] takes place 20 years after the last game," said Guers. "So the universe is the same, the characters are the same but the story is completely new. So even if you don't know there other game, it's okay, you don't have to know there other games to understand the story.""

As well as Waven's story, there's also some action-packed combat to get stuck into, as Guers describes: "It's turn-based but you have to think really fast. The fights are around 3 or 5 minutes, so you really need to think fast."

