Waven, Ankama's new game, will arrive next summer

Ankama and New Tales has announced the arrival of their next title, Waven, a tactical role-playing game based on the Krosmoz universe, a fictional work that was first introduced in Dofus, an old game published by the studio a few years ago. Waven, which is currently in its Alpha version, will be released for free during next summer for PC, Mac, iOS and Android.

The title presents the story of the World of 12, a universe that has just suffered a mysterious catastrophe that has submerged every part of it underwater. The only things left on the surface are the highest mountains and some of the roofs of some buildings, causing the few remaining survivors to sail adrift in search of a place to settle.

Although it should be noted that this post-apocalyptic world is somewhat different. In it, players will encounter an already settled environment, that is very colourful, full of humour and different music. Users will take on the role of the character of their choice and will have to explore this colourful world formed by a central island, surrounded by much smaller islands. It should be noted that each of these islands has a different theme and characters. In them, players will have to face enemies, alone or in company, as well as interact with allies to trade.

With respect to combat, the game systems are simple, although the importance of having a balanced and well-ordered deck of spells must be taken into account, since it is fundamental to guarantee victory. Although the title is simple to play, it has daily challenges and objectives introduced in the deep narrative. All this makes Waven present a much more progressive and consequently relaxed gameplay experience.

Finally, the game will feature three modes. The PvE mode, where players will face the environment, gaining experience and items; a competitive mode, where they will fight against each other; and the Island Defend mode, where they will have to defend their island or attack other neighboring islands.