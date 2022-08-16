Wave Race 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online later this week

HQ

The latest game to join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack line-up has been announced, and this time it is the iconic jet ski racing game Wave Race 64. Revealed as part of a new trailer that shows the game running on the Nintendo Switch, we're even told when it will be landing on the service.

That very date will be August 19, meaning in just a few days fans of the arcade racing title can look forward to checking it out once again, 26 years after its original release.

Check out the trailer for the Nintendo Switch Online version of Wave Race 64 below.