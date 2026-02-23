Wave of violence in Mexico causes cancellation of football matches and concern before World Cup

HQ

The wave of violanece and unrest in Mexico following the killing of the drug trafficker "El Mencho", one of the world's most wanted fugitives, in Tapalpa, Jalisco, disrupted the celebration of several football matches.

With roadblocks, burnt vehicles and shootouts across many major cities in Mexico, some matches were suspended in several football leagues across divisions, including a Liga MX match between Queretaro and FC Juarez. "We remind you that today's scheduled match has been suspended and will be rescheduled. For this reason, we kindly ask you not to come to the stadium", said Queretaro.

"El Mencho" was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation. The capital of the state of Jalisco, Guadalajara, will be one of the host cities for World Cup 2026, including a match between Uruguay and Spain on June 26. According to The Athletic, the Governor of Jalisco Pablo Lemus did not receive any communications from FIFA "that should concern us", and they are focused on controlling the situation.