Wave goodbye to Crysis 3, Dante's Inferno, and Dead Space 2's online capabilities

EA is pulling the plug on three more Xbox 360/PS3-era titles. As shown on the publisher's Online Services Shutdown list (thanks, Pure Xbox), Crysis 3, Dante's Inferno, and Dead Space 2 are all having their online capabilities stripped away.

Specifically, Crysis 3 loses the features on September 7, 2023, and Dante's Inferno and Dead Space 2 on December 8, 2023.

This will affect both the PS3 and the Xbox 360 versions of the titles, as well as the PC edition of Dead Space 2, the PSP edition of Dante's Inferno, and the Steam, EA App, and Xbox One (via backwards compatibility) versions of Crysis 3.

EA hasn't mentioned anything specific about whether the games will be delisted on these dates, so it does seem like they will solely be losing online support, but that you will still be able to pick up a copy and experience the single-player portions of them.