Wave Break is releasing with a level themed around a new Weezer song

Yesterday at Summer Game Fest, geek rock legends Weezer took to the stage to a premiere a new song that would be releasing alongside arcade skater Wave Break's arrival on new platforms. The self-described "skateBOATING" game originally launched last year as a timed Stadia exclusive and now it has arrived on Nintendo Switch and PC.

The new song Tell Me What You Want sees the band take fire at American music outlet Pitchfork and its a return to their more pop-orientated sound after their new hard rock focused album Van Weezer. The track has its very own level within Wave Break which is filled with references to Weezer. The level is called "Weezy Mode" and it features billboards with the game's characters recreating the cover of the Blue Album and one of the ramps can be seen with "Hash Pipe" written on it.

"I remember bumpin' Weezer's Pinkerton cassette on my walkman as a dorky teenage kid, but never in a million years did I imagine I'd work with them in the future. It truly is an indie developer's dream," said Eddie Lee, President of Funktronic Labs.

You can take a look at the brand-new trailer, which features the song, in the video above.