Wattam is coming to Steam on December 18

Wattam, a cute, little sandbox adventure with over 100 unique characters that lets players can play solo or co-op in many different ways, was released on PS4 and Epic Game Store (PC) back in December 17, 2019 after about 4 years of development.

You might have noticed, Wattam for PC was a time-limited exclusive on Epic Games Store for a year, however now, the publisher Annapurna Interactive has happily announced that the long wait is nearly over because Steam users can soon enjoy Wattam as well.

Wattam will be available on Steam starting from December 18. If you are interested in knowing more details, you can check here.