Waterfield's backpacks are designed to be both smart and casual

We've got our hands on one of the bags on the latest episode of Quick Look.

If you've been looking for a new laptop bag, but are after something that can fit both in the workplace and as an accessory during personal time, then we might just have the solution for you.

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our mitts on one of Waterfield's backpacks, with this being an accessory that is capable of safely storing two electronic devices, all while having pockets and spaces for an array of other items.

To see if this luxury bag is the one for you, be sure to check out the latest Quick Look below, for some facts and thoughts from our very own Magnus.

