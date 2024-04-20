WaterField Designs has made a backpack to be used every day

HQ

It can be challenging finding the perfect bag for your situation. There are a multitude of options available and determining which is the ideal one for you can be a nightmare. Fortunately, Waterfield Designs has come up with a solution for this problem by developing a backpack that is meant for everyday use.

It's known as the Essential Laptop Backpack, and as the very literal name suggests, it has a design that offers plenty of space, great comfort and weight distribution, protection from the elements, and of course room for up to a 16-inch laptop.

You can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below to see our very own Magnus' thoughts on this snazzy backpack and if it should be your next everyday bag option.