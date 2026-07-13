Right. The film's called Water Park Shark. Let's start there. I love titles that so clearly tell you what you're actually going to see. At the same time, you might well ask yourself who actually thinks a film with this title is worth wasting ninety minutes of their life on? The answer is yours truly. I love good films. But I also love really bad films. I'm constantly on the hunt for something that might top The Room. I know, it'll never happen, but hope springs eternal. But, back to Water Park Shark.

The synopsis, if anyone's interested:

"When great white sharks storm a water park on Cape Cod, a former football star turned lifeguard, together with his ex-girlfriend - who also happens to be the town's police chief - must uncover the shocking secret that's luring the ocean's greatest predator before it's too late."

The film's tagline: No food in the pool. Except you.

So, who's the mastermind behind this aquatic spectacle? Well, Anthony C. Ferrante, of course. The man who gave us Sharknado. He never seems to tire of swimming with sharks. And yet there's something noble about dedicating one's career to making really bad films. On some level it works, because surely there are few film buffs who haven't heard of the shark tornado?

There's no rocket science behind the plot or the script. The dialogue often veers between wooden and, quite frankly, cringe-worthy.

And speaking of cringe-worthy, we must of course introduce the film's cast. In the lead role as Austin, we see Matthew Dame, who has only appeared in a couple of short films. This won't be his big breakthrough. The police chief is played by Chelsea Gilson, who's made cameos in various TV series and had a minor role in Dolemite Is My Name. There's no chemistry between them whatsoever. I barely scraped a pass in chemistry at primary school, but these two actually score below zero.

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The film's big name is David Chokachi. Right. "big name" might be a bit of a stretch, but he did, after all, play Cody Madison in Baywatch and is therefore the film's star. Here, he plays Coach. You know, one of those laid-back blokes whom the main character looks up to and who sprinkles one-liners and words of wisdom around him. There's something here that oscillates between vague charm and cringe-fest territory.

We don't have any chemistry, so why not just sleep together so we can get it over and done with?

Of course, you've already guessed where this is going. No. Water Park Shark is no new classic. It's really, really bad. Unfortunately, it isn't bad enough to be good. But sure, it does have a few entertaining moments, even though I never quite manage to work out how the sharks actually get into the tube slides - but that's asking too much for an explanation. Oh, and did I mention that the film is really ugly as well? The special effects are extremely poor, as expected. Without advocating for it, I do wonder why people involved in low-budget productions of this sort don't rely more on AI. This is Ferrante's ninth shark film. That's actually worth a bit of applause. Having said that, I'd rather you spent your time watching one of the many shark films that are at least somewhat exciting.

You can safely give Water Park Shark a miss.

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